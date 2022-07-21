Indonesian President to Visit China, Japan, South Korea Next Week

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is scheduled to visit China, Japan and South Korea next week.

“The visit to Beijing will be on July 26, 2022, while to Tokyo on July 27 and to Seoul on July 28, 2022,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a press briefing on Thursday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister added that the three countries are Indonesia’s strategic partners in the economic field and ASEAN partners in the region.

The focus of the visit, said Retno, was to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade and investment.

President Jokowi will also meet with the leaders of the three countries to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and the latest developments on several regional and international issues. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)