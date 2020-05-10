Indonesian Police Investigate Allegations of Human Trafficking on Liong Xing Vassel

Jakarta, MINA -The Indonesian National Police will investigate allegations of human trafficking (TPPO) related to slavery of Indonesian crews on Longxing 629 fishing vassel.

Police Director General Criminal Brigadier General Ferdy Sambo said that he had coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the allegations.

“The Bareskrim TPPO Task Force will immediately begin investigating the case,” Ferdy said via a written message to Anadolu Agency on Friday.

The police, he continued, will ask for information on the 14 crew members after arriving in Indonesia from South Korea.

“This afternoon they will arrive in Indonesia, first be quarantined 14 days according to the Covid-19 procedure, then only will be examined virtually,” said Ferdy.

Earlier, Chairman of the Indonesia-South Korea Fisheries Workers Union Ari Purboyo claimed there were 18 Indonesian citizens who were victims of slavery on the Longxing 629 ship while sailing from South Korea to the high seas to catch fish.

Indonesian crews consumed distilled seawater, while Chinese crews consumed water brought from land.

They also have to work for 18 hours per day. In addition, Indonesian crews claimed that their salaries had not been paid.

“Based on the employment agreement Indonesian crews will get a salary of US$ 120 per month,” Ari told Anadolu Agency.

Four Indonesian crews who died due to illness in the range of September 2019 to March 2020.

Three of them were buried in the sea (barred), while one other person died on his way to the hospital in Busan, South Korea.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia on this issue.

According to Retno, the ban on the bodies was based on the family’s agreement from the special crew.

However, Indonesia has confirmed that it will continue to ask Beijing to investigate the vessels in connection with the work treatment of Indonesian crews.

Indonesia also requested that labor rights at the Indonesian crews be fulfilled. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)