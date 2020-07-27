Indonesian Navy Holds War Training in Karimata Strait and South Natuna Waters

Natuna, MINA -Indonesian Navy’s Fleet Command I (Koarmada I) held a Level-3 Combat Task Force Exercise (Gelagaspur) in the Java Sea Waters, Karimata Strait and Singkep Island, South Natuna Waters.

As quoted in a press statement received by Anadolu Agency on Friday, the integrated training was led by the Commander in Chief of the Fleet Command (Pangkoarmada) I Rear Admiral Ahmadi Hadi Purwono.

According to Ahmadi, the training was held in order to support the Navy’s duty to maintain the capabilities and professionalism of soldiers in carrying out Combined Sea Operations and Amphibian Operations.

“As well as realizing the readiness of the elements of Koarmada I in carrying out Combined Sea Operations and Amphibian Operations to support TNI Combined Operations,” Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi added that the training materials provided were in the form of field maneuvers, namely anti-air warfare, electronic warfare, anti-submarine warfare, landmine warfare, and surface anti-ship warfare.

The exercise was held for four days from July 21 to July 24 and deployed 24 ships or sea elements in between one submarine, 14 air elements and 2000 Navy personnel.

Military Observer Beni Sukadis assessed that in addition to increas professionalism of soldiers, the exercise held by Koarmada I in the region adjacent to the South China Sea was to send messages to other countries to respect international law.

In the midst of the heated US-China relations, according to Beni in the exercise, Indonesia signaled that countries to obey respect for UNCLOS 1982 and also the decision of the International Arbitration Court regarding the South China Sea. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)