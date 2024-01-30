Select Language

Latest
-233 min. agoGaza: Over 700,000 Cases of Infectious Diseases in Shelters
-230 min. agoUNICEF: Gaza Infants Missing Vaccinations
8 hours agoIndonesian Muslim Scholars Proposes March 8 as National Hijab Day
9 hours agoIsraeli Soldiers Dressed as doctors, Nurses Kill Three Palestinians in a Hospital
13 hours agoHamas Fires Rockets on Tel Aviv amid Israeli Onslaught on Gaza
Slideshow

Indonesian Muslim Scholars Proposes March 8 as National Hijab Day

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Leadership of the Women’s Association of Indonesian Muslim Scholars (ICMI) proposed to the government that National Hijab Day be celebrated every March 8.

General Chairperson of the ICMI Women’s Central Leadership Council, Welya Safitri, explained the background to the proposal for National Hijab Day every March 8.

According to Welya, the proposal is to make March 8 National Hijab Day because that date coincides with International Women’s Day.

“Many people commemorate International Women’s Day. “That day is suitable as National Hijab Day because of its history,” said Welya.

President Joko Widodo can leave a sweet gift for Muslim women in Indonesia with the National Hijab Day Presidential Decree.

Also Read:  Indonesia Given One of the Highest Law and Order Ratings in the World

She reminded that the Bogor Palace is history for ICMI Women who succeeded in rolling out the rule that female police officers (policewomen) can wear the hijab in their uniforms. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news