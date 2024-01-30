Indonesian Muslim Scholars Proposes March 8 as National Hijab Day

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Leadership of the Women’s Association of Indonesian Muslim Scholars (ICMI) proposed to the government that National Hijab Day be celebrated every March 8.

General Chairperson of the ICMI Women’s Central Leadership Council, Welya Safitri, explained the background to the proposal for National Hijab Day every March 8.

According to Welya, the proposal is to make March 8 National Hijab Day because that date coincides with International Women’s Day.

“Many people commemorate International Women’s Day. “That day is suitable as National Hijab Day because of its history,” said Welya.

President Joko Widodo can leave a sweet gift for Muslim women in Indonesia with the National Hijab Day Presidential Decree.

She reminded that the Bogor Palace is history for ICMI Women who succeeded in rolling out the rule that female police officers (policewomen) can wear the hijab in their uniforms. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)