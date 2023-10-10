ICMI Urges Indonesia to Actively Stop Escalation of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Jakarta, MINA – The Association of Indonesian Muslim Scholars (ICMI) urges the Government of the Republic of Indonesia immediately become active and participate in efforts to stop the escalation of the violent conflict between Israel and Palestine so that it does not spread to other regions and involve other parties, resulting in a situation global situation will also worsen.

“Indonesia’s involvement as the largest Muslim majority country in the world and leading country of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) in a situation of increasing tension in the Middle East region, in this case the Palestinian region and Israel, is very important, because it will certainly have a negative impact on these countries. “Indonesia is no exception, because this war will trigger an increase in world oil prices and Indonesia is one of the oil importers from the Middle East region,” said ICMI General Chair, Prof. Dr. Arif Satria in an official broadcast on Tuesday in Jakarta.

Arif said that Indonesia is used to mediating in various conflict areas and acting fairly through the Peace Corps. It has been proven that the Garuda Forces Contingent has always been well received by all parties.

“Of course, by coordinating through the UN Security Council first, then we will send our peacekeeping troops there,” he said.

ICMI also supports the official position of the Indonesian Government which does not change its attitude and support for Palestine as mandated by the 1945 Constitution, which places Indonesia at the forefront in opposing every act of colonialism on the face of the earth.

“However, we still have to prioritize peace efforts in resolving every problem that occurs, because violence will only cause misery to all parties, whether they win or lose,” stressed Arif.

According to him, all parties must be fair and see that what Hamas is doing is a response to provocations that are always carried out by Israeli militias who continuously harass the congregation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and have been supported by security and Israeli military forces.

“So the root of the problem is, how to end this provocation so that there can be peace in Jerusalem for all religions with interests there. “Even better, end Israel’s occupation of the territories it colonizes and return land rights to Palestinians who were forcibly confiscated by the Israeli government,” concluded Arif.

Considering that the conflict situation has escalated and threatens safety, ICMI also supports the Indonesian Government’s appeal for Indonesian citizens residing in the Palestinian territories and Israel to immediately leave the territories and for those who have planned a trip to these two territories to cancel their plans until further notification from the government.

ICMI will always be present to provide the best solutions and contributions for the Indonesian nation. ICMI, which is based on Islam and Indonesianism based on intelligence, will always play an active role in encouraging goodness for the nation and state. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)