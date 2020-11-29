Indonesian Mount Ile Ape Erupts

Lembata, MINA – Mount Ile Ape in Lembata Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) erupted on Sunday, around 9:45 a.m.

The ash column reaches 400 meters from the top of the mountain. Residents in two sub-districts were forced to flee to Lewoleba City. Thus quoted from Okezone.

The Regional Disaster management Agency (BPBD) Chief Executive Kanis Making said that the eruption released volcanic ash and rock.

“There was also an avalanche at the foot of the mountain. Until now, residents have started to flee to Lewoleba City. The residents evacuated independently to the city, ”said Making.

The BPBD of Lembata Regency reported that 2,782 people were displaced.

Residents from 17 Villages in Ile Ape Subdistrict and 9 Villages in Ile Ape Timur Subdistrict, Lembata Regency took refuge at six points after Mount Ili Lewotolok erupted on Sunday at 09.45 local time.

The eruption, he continued, was very powerful and residents chose to flee to the city. “There are two districts that have fled to the city,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

