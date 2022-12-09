Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Releases Exports of Swallow’s Nests to China Worth IDR 8 Billion

Jakarta, MINA- During his working visit to Surabaya, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo released exports of swallow nests (SBW) to China with a transaction value of IDR 8 billion.

The Minister of Agriculture said these exports were a series of government work in encouraging business actors to improve the quality of their production.

“I along with the Kapolda and also other exporters will oversee this, because swallow nests have great export potential and become jobs for the community,” said Limpo in Surabaya, East Java on Thursday.

According to Limpo, SBW’s export potential is very large because many people in the world use it as healthy food, medicine and even used as a natural ingredient for women’s beauty. Because of that, he asked that the potential of SBW be maintained together.

“If this (SBW) is processed properly, then there will be a lot of workers who will definitely be covered. That’s why I ask for no swallow’s nest as is. Indonesia’s SBW must be of high quality. Why? because this swallow’s nest is food for kings. Even yesterday in China it was used for the recovery of COVID-19,” he said.

So far, said Limpo, there have been dozens of exporters ready to export SBW to various countries in the world. They even committed to lobbying countries to accept SBW from Indonesia.

“Therefore, the export of swallow’s nests has potential. It has always existed, but the government has never taken it seriously. Thank God, we have handled it and have exported it. Now more than 1,000 tons have been exported and the income can reach IDR 20 trillion. That’s extraordinary, he said.

He said the agricultural sector is a sector capable of strengthening the country’s economy. Agriculture is a source of life and provides income for many people. Agriculture makes a country peaceful and peaceful.

“Agriculture strengthens the fatherland and is the source of human life. With agriculture people are no longer poor. If you want to see the country getting more funding, the answer is agriculture. Moreover, if you export, the people will get something. Get something that gives life,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)