Indonesian Hospital Has No Tunnel, MER-C Engineer: I Supervise Development from Very Beginning

Jakarta, MINA – A volunteer of Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi said that it was impossible for the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) to have a tunnel because I supervised the construction of the building from start to finish.

It was conveyed by Nur Ikhwan to refuse Israel’s accusations that RSI had tunnels used by Hamas to take refuge and prepare for war against their soldiers.

“It is structurally impossible for RSI to have a tunnel. I supervised the development of RSI from start to finish,” said Nur Ikhwan in a press conference at the MER-C office, Jakarta, Monday, November 6th.

Nur Ikhwan Abadi is a MER-C volunteer who was tasked with overseeing construction from the start to the inauguration. He was in Gaza from 2011 to 2016.

Meanwhile, the presidium of MER-C, Dr Hendry Hidayatullah, said that RSI’s presence in Gaza was purely for humanity, not to help any party in supporting war.

“MER-C’s mission is neutral, for all groups. MER-C aids those who need it most,” he said.

Another member of the presiduum, dr. Arief Rahman, said that currently RSI has run out of fuel. So, MER-C calls on the international community to help so that hospitals in Gaza can operate with the availability of fuel, medicines, and others.

So, if Israel accuses RSI of having tunnels for Hamas, that is fake news. (L/P2/RE1)

