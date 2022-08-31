Indonesian Government Extends Activity Restrictions Level 1 Throughout Java-Bali

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government has again extended the implementation of the Community Activity Restrictions or PPKM level 1 in the Java-Bali region which will take effect from August 30, 2022 to September 5, 2022.

“The determination of the level is guided by the community transmission indicators, as well as the consideration of the socio-economic conditions of the community,” said Director General of Regional Administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Safrizal ZA, in a written statement on Monday, August 30, 2022.

As quoted from Tempo.co on Wednesday, Safrizal said this provision was contained in the Instruction of the Minister of Home Affairs Number 41 of 2022 which was signed by the Minister of Home Affairs Muhammad Tito Karnavian on August 29, 2022.

Safrizal said that the extension of PPKM level 1 was carried out based on considerations and input from experts by looking at the factual conditions in the field. This extension, he said, was aimed at making the public remain vigilant against the transmission of Covid-19 as people’s mobility increased.

Moreover, he said, currently the realization of the national economic recovery program shows a better trend.

Safrizal said that in the latest regulation there is an adjustment of the entrance for foreign travelers. There are 15 airports that are the entrances for international passenger travel, namely Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Kertajati Airport, Juanda Airport, Ngurah Rai Airport, Hang Nadim Airport, Sam Ratulangi Airport, Zainuddin Abdul Madjid Airport, Kualanamu Airport, and Sultan Hasanuddin Airport.

In addition, there are Yogyakarta International Airport, Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Minangkabau Airport, Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport, Sultan Syarif Kasim II Airport, and Sentani Airport.

“We continue to convey to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate in the enforcement of health protocols,” he said.

Safrizal asked regional heads to support the acceleration of the implementation of the booster vaccination in a proactive, focused, and coordinated manner as a form of prevention against the emergence of new variants.

“Therefore, booster vaccination must continue to be accelerated. Likewise, the use of the PeduliLindung application must continue to be carried out as an effort to carry out tracing,” said Safrizal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)