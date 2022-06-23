Indonesian Foreign Affairs: Mahathir’s Statement about Riau are Baseless

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah said the statement by former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who claimed that the Riau Archipelago could historically belong to a neighboring country is baseless.

“Indonesia does not see the legal basis and reasons for Tun Mahathir’s statement,” said Faizasyah in a press statement received by MINA on Thursday (June 23).

Faizasyah explained that the territory of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) was determined based on the principles and provisions of applicable international law.

He also regretted Mahathir’s statement and warned that it could erode the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

“In the midst of a world situation that is facing many challenges, a senior politician should not make baseless statements that can undermine friendship,” he said.

Faizasyah also emphasized that the Riau Archipelago is the territory of the Republic of Indonesia and will always be the territory of Indonesia. (T/RE1)

