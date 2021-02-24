Indonesian FM Delays Visit to Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi opened the option to visit Naypidaw, Myanmar to find solutions at the regional level, in this case ASEAN.

However, this has not been able to be implemented due to the consideration of the situation in Myanmar.

‘By looking at the current developments and after consulting with a number of other ASEAN countries, now is not the right time to visit Myanmar,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in an online media breafing on Wednesday.

Even so, Faiza emphasized, Indonesia continues to be committed to contributing and continues to communicate with all parties in Myanmar.

“Indonesia will continue to conduct consultations with other ASEAN countries regarding any existing developments,” he explained.

Previously, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the news related to Indonesia’s action plan to support the resumption of elections in Myanmar.

Faiza emphasized that Indonesia’s national position has not changed, namely asking the junta to exercise restraint and put forward a dialogue approach.

Election disputes need to be resolved using available legal mechanisms as applies to democratic countries.

“I deny there is an action plan. “Right now is an opportunity to equalize perceptions to gather views from other ASEAN ministers before a special meeting can be held,” he said on Tuesday.

He explained that the Indonesian Foreign Minister was actively opening talks about Myanmar by visiting the ASEAN Chair country this year, Brunei Darussalam, which was continued to Singapore.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister only followed up on President Joko Widodo’s direction to encourage a special meeting of Foreign Ministers in ASEAN to discuss Myanmar.

“It is too early in the article if there is already an action plan that states that Indonesia supports the election process in Myanmar. That is not Indonesia’s position at all, “he stressed. (L/RE1)

