Indonesian Famous Dai Donates IDR 14 Billion for the Construction of Hospital in Hebron

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian famous dai Adi Hidayat symbolically handed over a donation for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron (RSIH), amounting to IDR 14 billion to the Deputy Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas, and witnessed by the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun at the Central MUI Building, Jakarta on Monday.

“The Central MUI in the period 2015 to 2020 took the initiative to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in the form of a hospital in the City of Hebron, Palestine and Alhamdulillah it has received support from Mayor Hebron Tayser Abu Sneineh,” said Anwar Abbas in his remarks.

He said the cooperation between the two was then outlined in the Cooperation Agreement Text (MOU) signed in Amman, Jordan on January 20, 2020 by KH. Muhyiddin Junaidi, Head of MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Division, and Mayor of Hebron.

“MUI agreed to provide the construction fund, amounting to IDR 100 billion, while the Mayor of Hebron agreed to provide the land, covering an area of ​​4,000 m2,” said Anwar.

He further explained that the aim of the construction of the RSIH is a form of humanitarian assistance and support for the entire Indonesia for the struggle of the independence of the Palestinian people, so MUI invites all Indonesian people to donate.

“The invitation received positive responses from various elements of Indonesian society, including philanthropists and community leaders such as Ustadz Adi Hidayat, who from the beginning actively invited the Indonesian people to donate. The activities carried out by Ustadz Adi Hidayat in the period February 2020 to May 2021 have succeeded in raising funds that are not small, reaching IDR 14 billion, “he added.

Anwar explained that the donation was successfully raised by the Construction Committee of the MUI Hospital to be symbolically handed over to the Ambassador of the State of Palestine in Jakarta Zuhair Al Shun on Tuesday.

He hoped that media partners and MUI would campaign for the humanitarian donation which was proclaimed on May 17, 2021 as a “Humanitarian Charity Alliance Movement for the Palestinian Hospital”.

“We express our gratitude and the participation of Ustadz Adi Hidayat in the activities of raising humanitarian donations, the highest appreciation to the Indonesian people who channeled humanitarian donations in charity activities of Ustadz Adi Hidayat. (T/RE1)

