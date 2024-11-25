Indonesian Defense Minister Proposes National Defense Council

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, stated that his ministry would establish a National Defense Council.

Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin mentioned that the creation of the National Defense Council aims to enhance the country’s defense and security against various potential security threats.

This was conveyed by Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin during his first Working Meeting with Commission I of the DPR, discussing the 100-day work program on Monday.

Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin stated that the Ministry of Defense’s policy aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to strengthen the security of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.

“We will strengthen national strategic policies by fulfilling the mandate of the National Defense Law, Article 15. The establishment of the National Defense Council is to secure the sovereignty of the nation,” said Sjafrie in the Commission I Meeting Room of the DPR.

The Ministry of Defense has land and security policies for the next five years. The Ministry will continue the national strategy, defense strategy, and military strategy from the previous period.

“Considering the national situation as presented, I would like to explain the direction of the development of the national defense force that we will work on during this period, up to the next five years,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

