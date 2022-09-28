Indonesian Commemorates Santri Day 2022

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas opened the commemoration of the 2022 Santri (students of Islamic boarding schools) Day at the State Islamic University (UIN) KH Abdurrahman Wahid, Pekalongan, Central Java.

In front of thousands of students, santri, and the public who attended on Tuesday, he reminded the santri about parties who are jealous of their advance.

They also over-generalize on bad things occurring in Islamic boarding schools, such as when one or two santri committing violence and then they generalize it as if all santri have that attitude.

Therefore, he reminded the santri to focus on studying and working hard because the best revenge ever is success.

The Minister said, Indonesia commemorates Santri Day because of the santri sacrifice in fighting for Indonesian independence.

“Santri Day is a form of appreciation from the Indonesian Government to the santri fighting for Indonesian independence,” said the Minister of Religion.

“Santri Day is an acknowledgment of santri past sacrifice, not an acknowledgment of what santri are doing now,” he continued.

For that reason, the Minister of Religion urges santri to continue the struggle of their predecessors by studying seriously.

At the same event, the Minister also launched the theme and logo for the 2022 Santri Day. This year, its theme is “Empowering to Maintain Human Dignity”.

In his opinion, the theme has a message that santri are individuals who are always ready to dedicate themselves to Indonesia. They can become anyone in the future and are not only mastering their religious knowledge but also science and technology.

“Even though they can become anyone, santri will not forget their main task, which is protecting Islam. Maintaining human dignity is one of the goals of the descent of religion,” he said.

“Santri must always hold religious and human values,” he said.

Meanwhile, the logo for the 2022 Santri Day has the following meaning: embrace (protect, care), handshake (help each other), leaves (energy and hope), infinity, the sun (source of energy, inexhaustible power), and eyes (see and observe). (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)