Indonesian Coast Guard, Navy Hold Patrols in South China Sea

North Natuna, MINA – The Indonesian Coast Guard (Bakamla) conducts patrols around the North Natuna Waters, Riau Islands following the resurgence of the South China Sea situation.

Head of Public Relations and Protocol of Bakamla Colonel Wisnu Pramandita said the patrol is carried out to show the presence of Indonesia.

According to him, it considers that Indonesia is not involved in tensions between countries in the region because Indonesia’s borders are clear.

Wisnu added that Bakamla has alerted two ships in North Natuna Waters and one maritime observer aircraft.

“The [patrol] plan is carried out until the end of the year, according to the availability of the budget,” said Wisnu.

The Indonesian Navy and the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry are also presented at North Natuna.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Navy sent 4 ships to carry out routine patrols.

Head of the First Fleet Information Service, Marine Lieutenant Colonel (P) Fajar Tri Rohadi, said the 4 ships were KRI Bung Tomo-357, KRI Slamet Riyadi-352, KRI Bontang-907, and KRI Wiratno-379.

However, Fajar said that based on monitoring, until now there are no Chinese or American ships near Indonesian territory. “At the moment there is none,” Fajar told Anadolu Agency on Thursday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)