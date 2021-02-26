Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Discusses African Development Opportunities

Nairobi, MINA – Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin held a virtual discussion with the Director General of the East African Region, the African Development Bank (AfDB), Ny. Nnenna Nwabufo on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was aimed at exploring opportunities for regional infrastructure projects and regional economic cooperation in the region, demonstrated the magnitude of the need and potential for investment in infrastructure in the region.

However, the investment scheme through AfDB can be utilized by member countries, which consist of African and non-African countries.

“If Indonesia becomes a member of the African Development Bank, Indonesia can further strengthen its presence in Africa, especially to participate in the development of infrastructure in the region,” Hery said in a press statement received by MINA.

The Indonesian government has in recent years established policies to improve Indonesia’s economic relations with “non-traditional” partners in the African region.

According to Hery, Indonesia must get out of the romantic trap of past history (Indonesia’s proximity to African countries during the decolonization movement through the Asia-Africa Conference) and capitalize this historical relationship into concrete cooperation that benefits the people of both parties.

Director General Nnenna Nwabufo welcomes various cooperative agreement initiatives that have been established between several Indonesian state-owned enterprises and African countries under the accreditation of the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, such as projects related to the construction of solar power plants and the rehabilitation of railroads in R.D. Congo and Uganda.

Nnenna hopes that Indonesia can join as a member of AfDB, like several other Asian countries, including India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China, so that it can be involved in infrastructure development projects under the auspices of AfDB. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)