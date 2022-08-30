Indonesian All Long-distance Train Passengers Must Get Booster Vaccine

Jember, MINA – All long-distance train passengers aged 18 years and over are required to have a third vaccination (booster) and the policy will be implemented starting August 30, 202.

“The regulation adjusts to the issuance of the SE Ministry of Transportation Number 84 of 2022 concerning Guidelines for the Implementation of Domestic Travel by Rail Transportation during the Covid-19 Pandemic,” said Legal and Public Relations Manager of PT KAI Operational Area 9 Azhar Zaki in Jember Regency, East Java on Tuesday as quoted by Republika.

He said the change in this latest rule was that previously customers who had not had the booster vaccine were still allowed to complete with a negative RT-PCR result, but starting August 30, 2022, this will no longer apply. Meanwhile, passengers aged 6-17, he continued, must have a second Covid-19 vaccination.

“KAI reminds passengers to immediately take the booster vaccine. Starting today, passengers who cannot show proof of the vaccination will not be allowed to board the train,” he said.

He appealed to the public to pay close attention to the latest requirements in order to continue their journey.

“Prospective train passengers immediately vaccinate at locations provided by KAI or the government so that they can continue to use long-distance train services,” said Azhar.

Meanwhile, foreign passengers originating from overseas travel are only required to have a second vaccine and passengers who have not or have not been vaccinated for medical reasons are required to show a doctor’s certificate from a government hospital.

Passengers under the age of six are not required to be vaccinated and are not required to show a negative result of the antigen rapid test or RT-PCR, but must be accompanied by a companion who meets travel requirements

“Passengers are still required to be in good health and to wear masks during train journeys and while at stations,” he said.

For the transition period to socialize the new rules, he continued, passengers with tickets departing from August 30 to September 2022 who cannot show the vaccination requirements can cancel their tickets with a 100 percent refund.

“We will continue to socialize the policy with the hope that passengers will prepare themselves and understand this policy because KAI continues to strive to create safe, comfortable and healthy train journeys,” Azhar said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)