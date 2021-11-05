Indonesian Al-Askar Foundation Donates Ship for Islamic Tahfidz Boarding House Kendari

Kendari, MINA – Al-Askar Foundation based in Jakarta donated a fishing boat worth two billion rupiah for the Islamic Tahfidz Al-Quran Boarding House (pesantran) in Kendari Southeast Sulawesi.

Chairman of the Central Askar Foundation, Fahmi Abdul Kadir Askar together with a team from Jakarta handed it over to the head of the Al-Askar Tahfidz Al-Quran House in Kendari Muhammad Alfik on Thursday witnessed by the chairman of the Southeast Sulawesi DPRD, H Abdurrahman.

“The ship costs Rp. 2 billion, but we were only asked to pay Rp. 1 billion. The entrepreneur also intends to give charity to the Tahfidz Quran House,” Fahmi Askar told MINA, as reported by Ichsan Thalib in Kendari.

The ship will be used for fishing. The proceeds will be used for the operational costs of the pesantren, partly for the consumption of the students.

“Later on, the results from the ship can be useful to meet the needs of the students, especially in terms of daily consumption,” said Abdurrahman in his opening speech.

The Central Askar Foundation has a mission to build mosques and educational institutions, not only in Sulawesi, but also in Aceh, and Bogor, West Java. In the future, the Askar Foundation plans to establish a university to accommodate graduates of the Tahfiz Qur’an Islamic Boarding School.

The movement to establish the Tahfidz Qur’an Al-Askar Islamic Boarding School began in 2009. Currently, a number of graduates from the Al-Askar Tahfidz Qur’an Islamic Boarding School continue their education at Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt.

The graduates can choose further education in the country or abroad. (T/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)