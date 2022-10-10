Indonesia Warned Extreme Weather in This Week

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati asked Indonesians to watch out for the extreme weather potential in the next week.

“Based on the latest analysis, the dynamics of the atmosphere in the territory of Indonesia is still quite significant which has the potential for causing an increase in extreme weather in several regions in the next week,” she said in a written statement on Saturday.

Dwikorita said, BMKG predicted the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall followed by lightning and strong winds in 34 provinces except West Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara from 9 to 15 October.

Meanwhile, from October 8 to 10, these following regions are potentially affected by heavy rains with the alert category based on impact-based forecasts:

Some areas of Aceh, Some areas Banten area, Some areas of DKI Jakarta, Some areas of West Java, Some areas of Central Java, Some areas of East Java, Some areas of West Kalimantan, and Some areas of Central Sulawesi.

In addition, the Head of BMKG also said the potential for high waves in Indonesian waters. On 8 to 14 October 2022, waves as high as 1.5 to 4 meters are likely to occur in the waters north of Sabang, the western waters of Aceh, the western waters of Simeulue Island to the Mentawai Islands, the waters of Enggano Island – Bengkulu, the western waters of Lampung, the Indian Ocean west of Sumatra, the Straits of The western and southern parts of the Sunda, the southern waters of Banten to East Java, the southern part of the Bali – Lombok – Alas Strait, the western part of the Sumba Strait, the southern waters of Bali to Sumba Island, the Indian Ocean south of Banten to Sumba Island, and the Natuna Sea.

Dwikorita asked related parties to make preparations for facing extreme weather potential and monitoring weather development information and early warnings about extreme weather from the BMKG. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)