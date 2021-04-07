Indonesia, UK Call on Myanmar Military to Stop Violence Against Citizens

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia and United Kingdom (UK) have called on the Myanmar military to stop using violence against citizens who are staging anti-coup demonstrations.

He conveyed this when he received the visit of British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry Office, Jakarta on Wednesday.

“We share the same concern and continue to call on the Myanmar military to stop the use of force to prevent further civilian casualties,” Retno said in a virtual joint press conference.

Both also asked for conducive conditions for dialogue so that democracy, peace, and stability were back on track.

On that occasion, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also discussed how the international community, including UK, could support ASEAN’s efforts to help Myanmar resolve this problem.

In addition, the two Foreign Ministers also have bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and UK.

The two countries agreed to strengthen partnerships in the health sector. “Some areas where we can work together are research and development for the health and pharmaceutical industries, and collaboration for vaccine production,” said Minister Retno.

Other points discussed included economic recovery and strengthening defense and security cooperation.

On that occasion, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in order to strengthen cooperation against terrorism.

The UK Foreign Minister is looking forward to working with Indonesia in the security and maritime sector, to support infrastructure development in the country.

“The two countries, continued Dominic, also continued to work side by side in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to work together, including making sure everyone has equal access to vaccines,” he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)