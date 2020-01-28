Indonesia to Send 10 Thousand Masks for Its Citizens in China

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) through Logistics and Equipment will send 10 thousand pieces of N95 masks to Indonesian Citizens, especially Indonesian students in the Wuhan Region, Hubei Province and surrounding areas.

The shipment was carried out as a quick response from BNPB on the request of the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing in connection with the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

“There are 10 thousand masks for Indonesian citizens sent tomorrow,” said Deputy for Logistics and Equipment BNPB Prasinta Dewi on Tuesday.

Previously, the Indonesian Embassy in Beijing received instructions from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to distribute masks to all Indonesian citizens in China, but the mask stock in the Bamboo Curtain country was not available in almost all regions.

In his statement, the Head of BNPB Doni Monardo gave directions to the BNPB staff to implement what was stated in Law Number 24 of 2007 related to non-natural disasters and Presidential Instruction No 4 of 2019, so that delivery of aid could be immediately carried out without waiting for emergency status, especially for cases such as that happened in China.

“I ask BNPB to be able to prepare themselves because the mandate of the law includes non-natural disasters, including pandemics is the responsibility of BNPB. Including being strengthened by Presidential Instruction No. 4 of 2019. I ask that there is no need to wait for status, ” Doni said.

Besides China, previously BNPB has also provided logistical assistance, equipment to experts to several countries such as Nepal (Earthquake), Bangladesh (Rohingya), Vanuatu (Typhoon), Philippines (Typhoon), Fiji (Typhoon). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)