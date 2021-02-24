Indonesia to Reopen Schools Starting in July 2021

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture is targeting to reopen face-to-face schools in July 2021, provided that the vaccination program for education staff will be completed in June.

Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Makarim said that education staff are priority so that students can return to school face-to-face.

The government started vaccination program with a target of 5 million teachers and education staff on Wednesday.

“Our hope is that vaccinations can be completed in June, while July is a new school year, meaning the new school year 2021, God willing, schools can meet face to face,” said Minister Nadiem in a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

However, Nadiem said face-to-face schools would still be limited and follow health protocols.

“Maybe not 100 percent capacity. But at least two to three times a week or with a rotation system, ”he said.

The government will also prioritize teachers and educators at younger levels to get vaccines first.

For example, said Minister Nadiem starting from teachers at the levels of Early Childhood Education (PAUD), Elementary School (SD) and Special School (SLB), then to the secondary school and college levels.

According to Minister, younger students are more difficult to implement the distance learning system.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused 68 million students in 646 thousand education units to learn from home.

However, since January 2021, the government has begun allowing face-to-face schools in areas that have a low risk of transmission but with limited capacities.

Indonesia started the Covid-19 vaccination program on January 13, targeting 181.5 million people who were injected with the vaccine to achieve herd immunity. (T/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)