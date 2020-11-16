Schools in 11 Regions in Indonesia Reopened

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Association for Education and Teachers (P2G) said there are at least 11 regions in Indonesia that fall into the yellow zone and green zone categories starting face-to-face schools on Monday.

P2G National Coordinator, Satriawan Salim, said that the implementation of face-to-face schools for now will not be effective in pursuing the target towards the final school exams (UAS) in December and poses a risk to the health of students and teachers.

A total of 23 junior high schools (SMP) in Pekanbaru City, Riau, held another face-to-face school today. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency.

On the first day of the face-to-face school, the number of students is limited to a maximum of 20 people per class with a duration of three hours of learning.

Students are also required to use masks, wash their hands before entering class, and keep a distance from fellow students and teachers.

A number of other areas have also started to pilot limited face-to-face schools, namely South Tangerang, South Solok, Banjarmasin, Ternate, Central Bengkulu, West Sumbawa, Tulang Bawang Barat, Bangkalan, East Java Province, and South Sulawesi Provinces.

Satriawan said the local government should not rush back to face-to-face schools.

“We ask regions not to insist on face-to-face learning. It is better if PJJ (distance learning) is continued until the end of the year, “said Satriawan on Monday.

He continued students whose parents have not allowed face-to-face schools must still obtain the right to learn through online methods.

Secretary of P2G, Afdhal said that infrastructure readiness and a culture of discipline in implementing health protocols were not optimal.

P2G asks the government to directly check the readiness of schools for face-to-face learning.

“Education Ministry must really ensure that schools are ready to meet the supporting infrastructure for health protocols, without exception,” said Afdhal.

He criticized the decision to try face-to-face schools in the orange zone such as in the city of Surabaya.

Supposedly, schools may reopen if they are included in the green and yellow zones based on a Joint Ministerial Decree. That, too, with a number of terms and conditions including permission from the parents of students.

“This will clearly endanger the health and safety of teachers, students and their families. The regions and the central government should be committed and consistent with the ministerial decree, ”said Afdhal. (T/RE1)

