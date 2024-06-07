Several Palestinians Killed in Israeli Bombing of UN School

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed on Friday in an Israeli bombing of a UN-run school sheltering displaced individuals at Al-Shati camp, Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses told Anadolu Israel targeted a school run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and that many people were killed and injured as a result of the attack.

On Thursday, at least 40 displaced Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Some 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)