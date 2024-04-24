800 Gaza Students to Sit High School Exams in Egypt

Rafah, MINA – Amid the ongoing genocide and mass displacement in Gaza, 800 students are set to sit their secondary school or “Thanaweya Amma” exams in Egypt.

According to Egypt Today, the initiative comes as part of broader educational collaborations given the disruptions in Gaza due to the Israeli offensive, which began on 7 October last year. The war has led to the suspension of the school year for over 625,000 schoolchildren in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education confirmed that the process of registering Gazan students in Egypt is continuing through a specialised team from the ministry and the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo.

According to MEMO, Palestinian Minister of Education, Amjad Barham, said that the ministry pays great attention to providing everything that would serve students in the Strip and alleviate their suffering resulting from the Israeli occupation army.

The ministry also said it had opened 19 schools in the occupied West Bank, in which 11,000 students from Gaza who were abroad enrolled in “distance education”, where teachers, school principals and educational supervisors volunteered.

Over 34,183 Palestinians have been killed by the US-backed, Israeli military in Gaza, including more than 14,500 children. The war has also caused massive internal displacement, with 85 per cent of the enclave’s 2.3 million population, many of them school-aged, forced to relocate within the Strip. Additionally, thousands more are missing and not included in the official casualty figures. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)