Indonesia to Hold Isbat Shawwal on Friday

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion will hold an isbat (stipulation) session at the beginning of Shawwal 1441 Hijri on Friday, May 22, 2020.

The Minister of Religion, Fachrul Razi will lead the isbat session directly. It will be conducted online and followed the health protocol.

Meanwhile, PP Muhammadiyah has determined, Eid al-Fitr 1441 falls on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The decision was issued based on the reckoning they made.

Coverage will be limited. Ministry of Religion cooperates with National TV (TVRI) to become TV Pool. Media who want to broadcast the initial session of Shawwal can coordinate with it. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)