Indonesian Government Announces 1 Ramadan 1445 H on Tuesday

Determination of the isbat session 1 Ramadan 1445 H led by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the Ministry of Religion Office, Jalan MH Thamrin Number 6, Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024). (Public Relations of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion)

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of the Republic of Indonesia announced that 1 Ramadan 1445 H/2024 will fall on Tuesday, March 12 2024.

The determination is based on the decision of the isbat session 1 Ramadan 1445 H chaired by the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas at the Ministry of Religion Office in Jakarta on Sunday.

“The Isbat Session agreed to determine 1 Ramadan 1445 on Tuesday, March 12 2024,” said the Minister of Religion in a press conference held after the Isbat Session Determining 1 Ramadan 1445 H.

According to the Minister of Religion, the court agreed to this decision for two reasons. “First, we have heard the presentation of the Ministry of Religion’s Hisab Rukyat Team which stated that the height of the new moon throughout Indonesia is above the horizon with a height between – 0° 20′ 01″ (-0.33°) to 0° 50′ 01″ (0 .83°),” said the Minister of Religion.

“With an elongation angle between 2 degrees 15 minutes 53 seconds to 2 degrees 35 minutes 15 seconds,” he continued.

This means that, by reckoning, the position of the new moon in Indonesia at the time of the isbat session at the beginning of Ramadan 1445 H, did not meet the new criteria set by MABIMS (Minister of Religion of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore). It is known that in 2021, the Minister of Religion, members of MABIMS, agreed on new criteria, namely a hilal height of 3 degrees and an elongation of 6.4 degrees.

In this position, continued the Minister of Religion, it would not be possible to see the crescent moon astronomically or mathematically. This was further confirmed by the statement of the rukyat issued by the Ministry of Religion.

This year, the Ministry of Religion carried out rukyat at 134 points in Indonesia.

“We have heard reports from a number of hilal pilgrims who work under oath, from Aceh to Papua. “At these 134 points, not a single pilgrim can see the new moon,” said the Minister of Religion who was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, Chairman of Commission VIII DPR Ashabul Kahfi, Chairman of the MUI KH Abdullah Jaidi, and Director General of Islamic Community Guidance Kamaruddin Amin.

For these two reasons, the Isbat Session agreed to streamline (perfect) the month of Sya’ban to 30 days so that 1 Ramadan 1445 H falls on Tuesday, March 12 2024.

“With this determination, we hope that all Muslims can carry out fasting with full devotion,” said the Minister of Religion.

Responding to differences in the determination of the start of Ramadan in society, the Minister of Religion stated that this was a normal thing and should not disturb brotherhood.

“There are differences, it’s normal. “Continue to respect each other and uphold the value of tolerance to create a conducive atmosphere,” he continued.

The Isbat session for 1 Ramadan 1445 H was held offline and was attended by representatives of Islamic organizations, representatives of Ambassadors from friendly countries, the Ministry of Religion’s Hisab Rukyat Team, as well as Echelon I and II officials of the Ministry of Religion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)