Indonesia to Hold International Conference on Islamic Health 2020.

Chair of the 2020 International Islamic Healthcare Conference and Expo (IHEX) Dr. Burhanuddin Hamid Darmadji, MARS (right) with the Chairperson of the All-Indonesian Islamic Health Efforts Council (MUKISI), dr. H. Masyhudi AM, M. Kes was giving his press statement during a media meeting in Jakarta, Monday (1/13/2020). (Photo: Rana / MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Islamic Health Efforts Council (MUKISI) is ready to hold the 2020 International Islamic Healthcare Conference and Expo (IHEX).

“The event on Islamic health will be held on 27-29 February 2020 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Senayan,” Chairman of IHEX 2020 Dr. Burhanuddin Hamid Darmadji, MARS explained when meeting with the mass media on Monday.

The IHEX 2020 for the third time took the main theme “Realizing Superior Health HR in Supporting a New Era of Sharia Health Services.”

“On this occasion IHEX 2020 raised an issue that is fundamental in building civilization, namely about human resources. This agenda is an effort to realize superior health human resources in sharia-based health services, ” Hamid said.

He said the activity would bring together all groups, ranging from practitioners, academics, researchers, business people, and all stakeholders related to Islamic health in Indonesia.

“This agenda is also an effort to consolidate and collaborate the potential of the Ummah in developing Islamic health in Indonesia and the world. We expect more than 3,000 participants to take part in the IHEX 2020 event from the entire archipelago, ” Hamid concluded.

He also explained the IHEX 2020 would be packaged in eight program agendas namely international sharia hospital seminars, workshops, Islamic health exhibitions and halal products, IIMA (Indonesia Islamic Medical Association) annual meeting, MUKISI national work meeting, Free Paper, Mukisi Award, and Healthcare Job Fair. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)