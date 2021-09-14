Indonesia to Donate US$ 3 Million for People of Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said Indonesia is committed to providing assistance of US$ 3 million or around Rp. 43 billion to the people of Afghanistan, through trusted local partners.

This, the Indonesian Foreign Minister continued, is Indonesia’s concrete support for the Afghan people.

“The safety and lives of the Afghan people are the top priority,” Retno said in her statement while attending virtually the UN High Level Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday.

From the total assistance, US$ 150,000 will be allocated for humanitarian assistance in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, US$ 2.85 million is intended to support development in Afghanistan over the next three years, particularly health, education, women’s empowerment, and mining.

In the last few years, Indonesia has also consistently provided assistance for development in Afghanistan.

The total aid that has been distributed by Indonesia to Afghanistan so far has reached US$ 10 million.

Therefore, the Indonesian Foreign Minister said that Indonesia continues to expect an inclusive government, protection of human rights and efforts to prevent the spread of terrorism in Afghanistan.

This, she continued, is an important condition for achieving a safe Afghanistan and restoring the trust of the international community.

The High Level Meeting organized by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres and attended by high level ministerial officials from all UN member countries and international organizations, aims to garner support from countries for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.​

Apart from the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Foreign Ministers from 35 countries were also present, including Germany, Britain, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Norway.

In his opening remarks, the UN Secretary General said the humanitarian condition in Afghanistan has become one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises in history.

The humanitarian situation is further exacerbated by drought, damage to basic public service infrastructure, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is currently estimated that more than 11 million Afghans are in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

For that, at least US$ 606 million is needed. The Secretary General of the United Nations called for the support of countries, especially financial assistance to ensure continuity of assistance for the Afghan people in need. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)