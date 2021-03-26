Indonesia, Singapore Push ASEAN Meeting to Discuss Myanmar

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Singapore are pushing for a meeting of leaders of ASEAN countries to discuss the situation in Myanmar.

It was conveyed by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakhrisnan and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, Thursday.

Minister Vivian emphasized that Indonesia and Singapore support the leaders meeting to state the same position, namely that ASEAN is ready to help Myanmar.

He also stated that the two countries have the same attitude regarding the current conditions in Myanmar.

“Indonesia and Singapore believe that there should be no foreign intervention. But ASEAN is ready to help and we can help,” Minister Vivian explained in a joint press conference with Minister Retno in Jakarta.

Minister Retno also stated that the two countries supported the ASEAN leaders meeting to discuss Myanmar in the near future.

“We also convey a call to the Myanmar military to stop the use of force and prevent more casualties,” said Minister Retno. (T/RE1)

