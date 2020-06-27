Indonesia Saves 99 Rohingya Refugees Stranded in Aceh Waters

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government rescued 99 ethnic Rohingya refugees who on Wednesday entered North Aceh waters.

“This decision is based on humanitarian principles. The refugees are in very poor condition and endanger their lives, “said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry in a press statement on Friday (June 26).

At present, the refugees are accommodated in the former Lhoksemauwe Immigration Office, Aceh. The main focus now is meeting basic needs, providing temporary shelter, and health services.

It was done by ensuring the implementation of health protocols to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus among Rohingya ethnic migrants.

The Central Government and the local Regional Government will also cooperate with UNHCR and IOM will immediately make further efforts related to the handling of 99 Rohingya ethnic migrants.

The people of North Aceh and the Indonesian Social Society are also active in providing humanitarian assistance.

The Indonesian authorities are also investigating the possibility of an element of human smuggling so that irregular migrants become victims.

Human smuggling is a crime that must be stopped and requires regional and international cooperation.

The unsafe sea voyage is certain to continue as long as the root of the problem is not resolved.

For Indonesia, efforts to create conducive conditions in Rakhine State are important to continue so that the Rohingya can return voluntarily, safely and with dignity in their homes, in Rakhine State. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)