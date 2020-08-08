Indonesia Return 50 Member of Jamaah Tabligh from India

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government continues to seek the repatriation of Indonesian citizens of member of Jamaah Tabligh from India.

The Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that out of a total of 751 Indonesian citizens, 50 of them had been successfully returned to Indonesia.

“We will continue to strive for the repatriation of the other 701 Tabligh congregations,” said Minister Retno in a virtual press conference on Friday.

Minister Retno said the Indonesian representatives in India continued to coordinate with the local government.

Minister Retno also said that as many as 431 Indonesian citizens of Jamaah Tabligh members were caught in legal cases that had received a court decision in the form of a fine of around INR 5,000-10,000 or around Rp 1-2 million.

“Representatives will continue to provide assistance in the clearance of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and immigration exit permits as a condition of returning home,” she said.

Meanwhile, continued Minister Retno, as many as 5 member of Jamaah Tabligh who will continue the trial process will continue to provide legal assistance by the Indonesian Embassy.

In addition, she said, there are still around 286 Indonesian citizens outside the New Delhi area undergoing local legal proceedings.

“5 Indonesian citizens of member of Jamaah Tabligh filed non plead guilty [refusal to admit guilt, red] so that the trial process will continue, in this case the Indonesian Embassy will continue to provide legal assistance,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)