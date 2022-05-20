Indonesia Resume Cooking Oil Exports

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has confirmed that he will reopen cooking oil exports starting Monday. This decision was taken by the government after taking into account the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering the workers and farmers in the palm oil industry.

“Based on the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering that there are 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, both farmers, workers, and other supporting staff, I have decided that cooking oil exports will reopen on Monday, May 23, 2022, “said the President as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat on Friday.

The President also emphasized that the government will continue to monitor and monitor closely to ensure that cooking oil is available at affordable prices in the country.

“Even though exports are opened, the government will continue to monitor and monitor closely to ensure supplies are met at affordable prices,” he said.

Jokowi said, since the policy of banning cooking oil exports was implemented, the government has continued to monitor and encourage various steps to ensure the availability of cooking oil in order to meet the needs of the community. Based on direct inspections in the field and reports received, the President said that the supply of cooking oil continued to increase.

“The national demand for bulk cooking oil is approximately 194 thousand tons per month. In March, before the export ban was imposed, our supply only reached 64.5 thousand tons. However, after the export ban was carried out in April, our supply reached 211,000 tons per month, exceeding our monthly national needs,” he said.

In addition, the President also explained that there was a decline in the national average price of cooking oil. In April, before the export ban, the national average price of bulk cooking oil was around Rp. 19,800, and after the export ban, the national average price fell to Rp. 17,200–Rp. 17,600.

“The increase in supply and the decrease in prices are our joint efforts, both from the government, SOEs, and also the private sector. Although there are indeed some areas where I know the price of cooking oil is still relatively high, but I believe that in the next few weeks the price of bulk cooking oil will be more affordable towards the price we set because its availability is more abundant,” he explained.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also thanked the oil palm farmers for their understanding and support for government policies taken for the benefit of the wider community.

Institutionally, the government will also revamp procedures and regulations at the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) so that they will continue to be simplified and facilitated so that they are more adaptive and solution to the dynamics of domestic oil supply and prices so that people can be protected and their needs met.

“On the other hand, regarding the alleged violations and irregularities in the distribution and production of cooking oil, I have ordered our legal apparatus to continue to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. I don’t want anyone playing games that will make it difficult for the people, detrimental to the people,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)