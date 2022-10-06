Indonesia Rejects Proposal for Debate on Uyghurs

Geneva, MINA – Indonesia said it was not in a position to support the draft decision in a vote on holding a debate on the situation in the Autonomous Region Xinjiang Uyghurs at the 51st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

The Indonesian representative at the Human Rights Council explained in a statement that Indonesia viewed the approach proposed by the host country would not produce significant progress, mainly because it did not receive approval and support from the countries concerned.

“Member states must uphold the principles and workings of the Council as stated in UN High School Resolution 60/251. Under resolution 60/251, it is very clear to Indonesia that impartiality, transparency and dialogue must be at the heart of the work of the Human Rights Council,” the statement said. Representative of the Republic of Indonesia at the UN Human Rights Council in a press statement.

However, Indonesia emphasizes its unwavering commitment to promote and protect human rights throughout world including in Xinjiang.

In fact, Indonesia has held discussions with the Government and Chinese society regarding the promotion and protection of human rights Uighur Muslims.

The UN Human Rights Council voted Thursday on a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and most other Western countries to hold a debate next year on alleged human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang. .

However, the UN Human Rights Council rejected the proposal with 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 absent.

Western countries are trying to build on momentum from a report by former UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, released August 31, that found “crimes against humanity” may have occurred in Xinjiang. (T/RE1)

