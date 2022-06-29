Indonesia Records a Spike of 2,167 Covid-19 Cases

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia on Tuesday recorded a spike in Covid-19 infections of 2,167 cases in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

With this addition, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia reached 6,084,063.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased by 1,170, bringing the total to 5,912,025.

Indonesia also reported an increase in the number of deaths by 2 people. With this addition, the accumulated deaths from Covid-19 reached 156,728 people.

In addition, Indonesia recorded an increase in active cases of 995, bringing the total to 15,310.

Based on today’s distribution data, the most Covid-19 cases were found in DKI Jakarta with 1,250 cases.

Of these, 1,183 were local transmissions and 67 were overseas travelers. Then, the province with the second most additional cases was West Java with 424 cases. (T/RE1)

