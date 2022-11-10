Indonesia Promotes Wasathiyah Islam at Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) promoted Indonesian Wasathiyah Islam at the 9th Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace which took place from 8 to 10 November 2022.

Secretary of the MUI Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Commission, Andy Hadiyanto, said that at the event, an Expo was also held, which was attended by 20 institutions from various countries with experience in initiating peace and tolerance.

“Indonesia’s presence as a participant in the Expo with the theme “معرض اع السلام” (Globalized Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs for Partnership) was represented by the Vice President’s office and the MUI,” said Andy, through a press release as quoted by MUIDigital on Thursday.

At the Vice President’s office stand, Andy said, documentation in the form of photos related to Indonesia’s relations with the UAE, as well as various activities from the Indonesian government regarding the development of religious moderation and tolerance.

“Meanwhile, at the MUI stand, it is filled with books from a collection of scientific writings with Islamic themes,” he said.

“The themes discussed were about religious moderation, Islam as a religion of civilization, the history of Islamic da’wah in Indonesia, the methodology and practice of fatwas, as well as various writings about the concept and implementation of Islamic teachings in a global context,” he continued.

Not only filled with books, the MUI stand also contains souvenir packages consisting of booklets, t-shirts, tumblers, as well as a collection of brochures about tourism in Indonesia which are the result of collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism.

In the event, the UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was also present, and was enlivened by more than 500 participants from 60 countries, 30 international organizations, academics, and leaders of youth institutions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)