Indonesia President Calls for Investigation into Shooting Incident Involving Malaysian Authorities

Jakarta, MINA – President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, has called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the recent shooting of five Indonesian citizens by Malaysian authorities.

Speaking in Jakarta on Thursday, Prabowo stressed the importance of ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

The incident occurred last Friday when five undocumented Indonesian migrant workers attempted to enter Malaysia illegally by boat. As they were intercepted by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), a shooting incident occurred which resulted in one Indonesian citizen being killed and four others injured.

Prabowo expressed confidence that Malaysian authorities would conduct a professional and impartial investigation into the case. At the same time, he also urged Indonesians to follow legal migration procedures and remain cautious of illegal migration schemes.

The incident has sparked public outrage in Indonesia, with protests erupting in Jakarta. Demonstrators gathered outside the Malaysian Embassy, expressing their anger over the shooting by throwing eggs at the building.

In response, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formally requested clarification from the Malaysian government and urged a thorough investigation into the actions taken by Malaysian authorities. []

