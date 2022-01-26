Indonesia Officially Serves Flight Navigation in Riau Islands and Natuna

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia is now officially serving flight navigation in the Riau Islands (Kepri) and Natuna. This happened after Indonesia and Singapore agreed to adjust the air space service or Flight Information Region (FIR).

Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi explained that the agreement was the fruit of the various efforts that had been made over the years by the government to negotiate FIR adjustments with the Singapore Government.

“We have succeeded in carrying out the mandate of Law No. 1 of 2009 concerning Aviation. This is proof of the seriousness of the Indonesian government,” Budi said in a written statement on Tuesday as quoted from Republika Online.

The agreement was marked by the signing of the FIR adjustment agreement by the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi and Singapore’s Minister of Transport S Iswaran. The signing was also witnessed directly by President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister (PM) Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday on Bintan Island, Riau Islands.

Aviation navigation services in the air space above the Riau Islands and Natuna areas were previously served by the Singapore Aviation Navigation Authority. With the FIR agreement, Indonesia is now served by Airnav Indonesia.

Budi said, to speed up the implementation of the agreement, the government will intensively carry out further processes in accordance with applicable laws and ICAO provisions. “The FIR adjustment has a number of benefits for Indonesia,” said Budi.

The first benefit is to strengthen international recognition of Indonesia’s status as an archipelagic country that has full sovereignty over the air space over its territory, in accordance with the 1944 Chicago Convention and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Budi explained that other agreements regulated in the agreement were also for flight safety reasons. Indonesia still delegates less than 1/3 of the airspace or around 29 percent around the Singapore area to the Singapore Aviation Navigation Authority on a limited basis.

With the FIR agreement, the cost of flight navigation services in the delegated service area becomes the right of Indonesia as the owner of the air space in the area.

“So that the safety aspect is maintained and no state revenue is lost,” said Budi.

In addition, Civil-Military Cooperation in Aviation Traffic Management is also carried out. Including the placement of Indonesian personnel in Singapore and the imposition of fees for Aviation Navigation Services (PJNP) in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in Indonesia.

Budi ensured that the PJNP delegation would be closely monitored and evaluated by the Ministry of Transportation. “Evaluation of the limited PJNP delegation at the Indonesian FIR will be carried out on Singapore periodically or on an attached basis by placing Indonesian personnel on the Singapore air flight control tower,” said Budi.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo said that with the signing of the adjustment agreement, the scope of the Jakarta FIR would cover all of Indonesia’s territorial airspace. Especially in the Riau Islands and Natuna Islands.

“In the future, it is hoped that cooperation in law enforcement, aviation safety, and defense and security between the two countries can continue to be strengthened based on the principle of mutual benefit,” said President. (T/RE1)

