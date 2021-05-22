Indonesia: Negotiations Must Be Done Immediately After Gaza-Israeli Ceasefire

New York, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that negotiations to end Israel’s occupation of Palestine must be carried out immediately after the ceasefire between Israel and the resistance movement in Gaza.

Retno conveyed this in a closed meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly and other Foreign Ministers who were present at the UN General Assembly on Thursday in New York, United States.

“I convey the importance of all countries present to use their influence so that the basic issue of colonialism can be resolved,” said Retno in a virtual press conference, Friday Jakarta time.

According to Retno, all Foreign Ministers who attended the meeting emphasized the importance of applying pressure so that negotiations can be carried out immediately.

Retno said the Foreign Ministers believed that a similar situation would continue to repeat itself if the core problem of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be resolved.

The ceasefire between Israel and the resistance movement took effect on Friday at 02.00 Palestinian time

But hours after the ceasefire took effect, Israeli police again attacked Muslim worshipers who were praying Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians living in occupied East Jerusalem flocked to the Al-Aqsa Mosque Friday morning and celebrated the truce reached between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions.

They then wanted to march from al-Aqsa to the Old City area, but Israeli police used stun grenades and gas bombs to disperse them.

The attack injured scores of people, but the Palestinian Red Crescent has not released a figure for how many people were injured. (T/RE1)

