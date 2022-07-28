Indonesia, Japan Agree to Strengthen Trade and Investment

Tokyo, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo met with Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday morning. The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.

“We agree that the IJEPA amendment protocol can be finalized and signed at the G20 Summit in Bali, next November,” said Jokowi when delivering a joint press statement after the meeting.

In particular, Jokowi asked Japan to provide support for reducing tariffs for several products, including tuna, bananas, and pineapples and market access for mango products.

In the investment field, Jokowi welcomes a number of new Japanese investments in Indonesia, and appreciates projects that are completed on time, and also invites other new Japanese investments in various fields.

“Several strategic projects that I conveyed to accelerate their completion include MRT Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I, West Papua Industrial Estate, expansion of the Patimban Port and Patimban Access Toll Road, and we also discussed the commitment to cooperation for the continuation of the Project. Gas Masela,” said the President.

Jokowi also encouraged the support of new Japanese science and technology to support several strategic projects in Indonesia, especially for the downstreaming of natural commodities, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health and food sector.

“In particular, I invite Japan to support the acceleration of achieving Indonesia’s net zero emission target through advocating for innovative technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia technology,” he explained.

In his statement, Jokowi also offered more intensive cooperation for sending Indonesian workers to Japan. He hopes for Japanese support in preparing workers who will work in Japan.

At the end of his statement regarding regional and global issues, Jokowi expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Indonesia’s presidency at the G20, to make a significant contribution to global economic recovery.

“For the Indo-Pacific Region, next year Indonesia will be the Chair of ASEAN and Japan will be the Chair of the G7. We will continue to coordinate in formulating the priority agenda of the chairmanship, in order to contribute more to peace and prosperity in the region and the world. Thank you Prime Minister Kishida, see you at the G20 Summit in Bali,” concluded Jokowi.

Meanwhile, PM Kishida in his statement said that Indonesia is a strategic partner of Japan. Since his visit to Indonesia at the end of April, he admitted that he was happy to meet again to exchange views openly, and this is a testament to the close relationship between the two countries.

“We will use President Joko Widodo’s visit today as a momentum to strengthen relations with Indonesia, considering that we will commemorate 65 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” said Kishida. (T/RE1)

