Indonesia International Book Fair Held November 9-13 2022

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Publishers Association (IKAPI) again held the Indonesia International Book Fair (IIBF), on a hybrid basis for 5 days from 9-13 November 2022 at the Jakarta Convention Center, Central Jakarta.

Chairman of IKAPI, Arys Hilman Nugraha hopes that this year’s IIBF will be a momentum for the revival of the national book industry after more than two years of being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“IIBF is also Ikapi’s effort in increasing interest in reading among the public, as part of the literacy and intellectualization movement of the nation,” said Arys in his remarks for the IIBF 2022 launch on Thursday in Jakarta.

According to him, IIBF is a center for international promotions, transactions, discussions, and interactions for publishers, writers, librarians, literacy activists, arts, culture, and education, as well as other creative industry players.

Arys stated that the IIBF this time was more special, because it would be held in conjunction with the 33rd International Publishers Association (IPA) World Congress, which is a routine IPA agenda every two years and is attended by people and book leaders from all over the world.

“Ikapi has been a member of IPA since 1973. At this congress, Ikapi and the Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta are the hosts. This event will be held for three days on 10-12 November 2022,” he explained.

The implementation of IIBF 2022 carries the theme “Empowering Creative People in Creative Ways.”

Forty-two years is not a short time in an effort to build literacy in Indonesia through book fairs. There are many challenges faced by IKAPI, publishers, and all book stakeholders. However, challenges exist to make us more creative and move forward.

According to the Head of the 2022 IBF Committee, Wahyu Rinanto, various events will be held to enliven the IIBF. The event will begin with pre-event activities such as IIBF Goes to Campus, IIBF Goes to School, and IIBF Goes to Mall.

Then on the day, events will be held starting from Discussion and Book Launching, Writer Meeting, Seminar/Workshop for book and publishing people, to the IKAPI Award (IKAPI Award), which is an award from Ikapi which is given to writers and figures/institutions who have dedication and positive contribution to the development and progress of books or community literacy activities.

In addition to the above events, Get Inspiring (Sharing Knowledge) from The Expert, Business Matchmaking, and Indonesia Rights Fair (IRF) will also be held.

IRF is a special program for copyright transactions which will be held on November 9-11, 2022.

At IRF, publishers, writers, and content creators can promote each other’s books or works, conduct copyright transactions (copyrights) so that their books and works can reach a wider audience, cooperate in co-publishing, and collaborate in various ways.

“The committee will also provide facilities for the use of meeting rooms for IRF participants for two hours to conduct business meetings with clients,” said Wahyu.

IIBF 2022 is being held both online and offline. For online, it involves the national market shop and IKAPI Store.

Meanwhile, the IIBF 2022 targets are as follows: 90,000 visitors, 200 publishers, 110 events, and 20 countries participation.

The location of IIBF 2022 is still the same as in previous years, namely at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Central Jakarta, to be precise at Cendrawasih Hall, with operating hours from 10.00 to 21.00 WIB.(T/RE1)

