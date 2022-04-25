Indonesia Initiates Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Ambassadors to Discuss Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Jeddah, MINA – Indonesia initiated an extraordinary meeting of the Open-Ended Meeting of the Executive Committee at the level of Permanent Representatives of member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, which will be held this Monday.

Based on a press statement from the Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah received by MINA, Monday, the extraordinary meeting at the Ambassadorial level will discuss the escalation of the conflict and the brutal attack by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The act of violating international law by the Israeli occupation forces, who tried to block access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacked worshipers who were performing worship, resulting in injuries and the arrest of hundreds of worshipers, is an act that is unacceptable to Muslims.

Therefore, Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Eko Hartono, is garnering support from other OIC member countries to support and attend the extraordinary meeting.

The meeting is very important to be carried out immediately in order to draw up necessary and urgent steps to be taken immediately in order to end the acts of aggression of the Israeli occupation forces, the attempt to occupy the Al-Aqsa Mosque in whole or in part, and the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the meeting will also discuss efforts that are deemed necessary to prevent the same incident from happening again, and ensure the status quo of the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a place of worship intended only for Muslims.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)