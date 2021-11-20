Indonesia Hosts IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of NOC Indonesia, Raja Sapta Oktohari welcomed the decision of the International Esports Federation (IESF) to set Indonesia as the host of the 2022 Esports World Championships.

It was confirmed after the Indonesian Olympic Committee (NOC) delegation, Desra Firza Ghazfan, received a ceremonial plaque from the President of IESF, Vlad Marinescu at the IESF Ordinary General Meeting in Eliat on Friday.

Marinescu said that the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022 will be held in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, from November 20-27.

This prestigious worldwide esports competition event will also be attended by more than one million participants with the condition that they must pass the qualifying session which has been rolling since three months earlier.

“Bali is ideal to host the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022,” said Marinescu, in a press release received by MINA from NOC Indonesia.

“Because Indonesia has an amazing esports team and has been growing for a long time. We are very happy to be able to bring this event to Bali.”

“Nowadays the esports community around the world has grown to be very large. We can’t wait to see them meet with the best conditions to show their optimal abilities,” he said.

The Secretary General of the Southeast Asian Esports Federation (SEAEF), Samart Benjamin Assarasakorn then congratulated Indonesia on the determination of Indonesia to host the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022.

In this event, SEAEF will be fully committed to supporting this event to be successful.

“We are fully committed to Indonesia. “The determination of Indonesia as the host of the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022 is proof that ASEAN is a region that is ready to host a world-class esports tournament,” said Benjamin.

Indonesia previously sent several representatives at the IESF Ordinary General Meeting, namely Desra as Chair of the Sports and Environment Commission for NOC Indonesia, Chair of IESPA Eddy Lim, Deputy Chairperson of IESPA Diana Sutrisno, Board of Trustees of PB Esports Indonesia Ibnu Riza Pradipto.

NOC Indonesia has played an active role in overseeing the collaboration between IESPA and PB Esports Indonesia since the beginning. This synergy gave birth to the Esports National Team, an ad-hoc team that accommodates Indonesian esports athletes to appear in international events.

The Daily Chair of PB Esports Indonesia, Bambang Sunarwibowo, is pleased with the appointment of Indonesia as the host of the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022.

He hopes that this series of collaborations can increase the glory of esports in Indonesia to the world stage.

“We believe that this event will be a motor for the development of the national esports industry and an important milestone in the history of Indonesian esports,” said Bambang.

A positive response was also given by the Chairman of the Indonesian NOC, Raja Sapta Oktohari. He ensured that NOC Indonesia fully supports the federation in improving Indonesia’s sports achievements.

“NOC Indonesia really supports the National Federation who wants to work seriously to improve Indonesia’s sports achievements. In fact, we will strive to help them connect with the International Federation which can bring benefits to Indonesia,” said Okto.

“I hope that the IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022 in Indonesia can add to the passion of the esports industry in the country. Moreover, this event is held in Bali, which is famous as a melting pot of past and modern cultural traditions.”

“This will be the perfect place to create a future tradition. We also hope that this event can contribute to sports participation in enlivening the peak of the G20 event,” he said.

IESF, as it is known, is the parent organization of the oldest esports sport in the world, which was founded in 2008 with currently 111 members.

The IESF 14th Esports World Championships 2022 is planned to feature three game genres, namely PC (computer), mobile phone, and console. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)