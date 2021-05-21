Indonesia Hopes Palestinian-Israeli Ceasefire to Last Long, Fully Respected

New York, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi hopes that the ceasefire between Palestine and Israel will last long and be fully respected.

“In addition, we must be able to prevent this crime from happening again in the future,” said the Foreign Minister

In this case, Retno continued, the UN General Assembly should call for the establishment of an international presence in Al-Quds to oversee and ensure the safety of the people in the occupied territories and to protect the status of the Al-Haram Al-Sharif complex, a holy place for three religions.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire was reached between Israel and Palestinian factions in the early hours of Friday.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported that a “joint and simultaneous” ceasefire came into effect early Friday at 2:00 a.m (Palestinian local time).

The Israeli Occupation Authority in its press statement said that it accepted a mutual ceasefire unconditionally in accordance with the Egyptian proposal.

The agreement was also announced during the emergency meeting of the Israeli mini cabinet for political and security affairs led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli defense ministry building in Tel Aviv late Thursday, which finally voted in favor of a ceasefire to end aggression against Gaza.

The Gaza war which lasted for 11 days claimed 234 deaths from the Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, while 1,900 were injured while the Israeli side 12 were killed and 600 injured.

The aggression and escalation was triggered by the attack of the Israeli occupation troops against the Al-Aqsa Mosque when the mosque congregation was solemnly carrying out worship in the month of Ramadan.

In addition, aggression was also caused by the Zionist Israeli occupation who tried to seize land and 12 houses in the Sheikh Jarrah area which officially belonged to Palestinians. (L/RE-1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)