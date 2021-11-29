Indonesia Firmly Rejects Normalization of Relations with Israel

Bandung, MINA – Director of the Middle East, Directorate of Asia Pacific and Africa of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih stated that Indonesia strengthen its position in fully supporting the struggle for independence and Palestinian sovereignty.

This, he continued, is in accordance with the mandate in the constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, until a two-state solution to the Palestinian conflict is reached according to mutually agreed international parameters.

Being the keynote speaker at the ‘Millennial Peacemaker Forum’ talk show at Gedung Merdeka, Bandung, West Java on Sunday, Bagus also emphasized that Indonesia rejects and will never conduct diplomatic relations or normalize relations with Israel.

“Therefore, we need to say once again that if there are news that says there will be normalization or an approach from the Indonesian government towards the Israeli government, it is not true. The news cannot be accounted for and can be said to be news to mislead existing opinions,” he said.

Bagus said that Indonesia’s real support for Palestine was clearly demonstrated in various international, regional, and Human Rights Council forums as well as various forms of assistance and capacity building programs.

“In the future, the Indonesian government will continue to increase various opportunities for cooperation with the Palestinian government and the Indonesian people in various fields. Among them since January 2012 has set non-tariff duties free of import for a number of Palestinian superior products, including olive oil products, fruits, dates and several other products, “he said.

Currently, Bagus continued, Indonesia is pioneering a free trade agreement (Free Trade Agreement) with the Palestinian government to assist the Palestinian people in carrying out trade and increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Indonesian government also greatly appreciates the contributions of various elements of Indonesian society and distributes various kinds of assistance for the Palestinian people.

Bagus gave his full appreciation for the Millenial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow held by AWG West Java.

“I feel this is an important event because it touches one of the important elements of a nation’s society, namely youth. In our opinion, youth are future leaders, youth are symbols of the strength of spirit, dynamism, optimism, professionalism, productivity, and most importantly idealism,” he said.

According to Bagus, the role of youth or millennials in all matters including supporting the Palestinian issue and defending Al-Aqsa will certainly make a very large contribution and contribution.

“I also congratulate the committee from AWG for organizing this event so that it can be carried out well and the series of Palestinian Solidarity Week activities have been going on since a few days ago from climbing the mountain to various other events which I think are very important and very inspiring for generations to come. young,” he added.

November 29 is the date set by the United Nations as the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People with the aim of being a reminder that the Palestinian problem is still unresolved and the Palestinian people have not yet received their human rights because they are still living in an occupied state.

“Until now, we continue to witness various illegal actions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces. Israel continues to make arrests, evictions, and confiscation of properties belonging to Palestinians that cause suffering, including to children and women, including the construction of illegal settlements that continues and never stops, including in the East Jerusalem area,” Bagus said.

Despite many condemnations and calls from the world to stop this illegal act, Israel continues to carry out its actions regardless of international law.

Israel is also increasingly daring to carry out various provocative actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex through arresting and blocking Palestinians who want to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and provocations carried out by many Israeli Jews by continuing to worship inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex, even though this activity violates the status quo provisions of 1967 which prohibit non-Muslims from worshiping inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In this regard, the Indonesian government remains in its position, including continuing to express deep concern that in the midst of the difficult situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Palestinian people continue to experience violations of human rights.

The Palestinian issue also leaves a lot of homework that needs serious support from the world international to solve it.

“I hope that in the Millennial Pacemake Forum Talkshow agenda, there will be new initiatives to support Palestine specifically on behalf of Indonesian youth and millennials,” said Bagus.

According to him, this support is very important to show that support for the Palestinian struggle does not only come from the government but also comes from the community and social groups in Indonesia, especially from the millennial generation who play a very important role from today until the future. come.

The talkshow is part of a series of Palestinian Solidarity Week (PSP) events held by AWG on 22-29 November 2021.

The event was held in a hybrid (offline and online) manner by prioritizing strict health protocols, attended by 200 participants from various backgrounds.

Besides Bagus, it was also present and delivered a key speech, namely the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, HE. Zuhair Al-Shun, represented by Ahmad Methani, and AWG Trustees Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur. Other speakers, Head of BAKESBANGPOL West Java Provincial Government Raden Iip Hidayat and AWG Presidium Ir. Nur Ikhwan Abadi.

Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) is an annual event initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

AWG will also launch the book “Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Palestine Film Roadshow. In addition, Al-Aqsa Gowes activities have also been carried out in several areas, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to support the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/21 August 2008 at Wisma Antara, Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)