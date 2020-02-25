Indonesia Emphasizes International Support for Palestine on Geneva

Geneva, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi emphasized international support for the Palestinian struggle when conducting bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council Session which began on Monday, February 24 at the UN Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Today I met my colleagues from the Netherlands, Sweden, Palestine, Denmark, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and Norway. I also met with the WHO Director General and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, “said the Indonesian Foreign Minister, as quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday.

Retno emphasized the world’s support for the Palestinian struggle after the announcement of a peace plan initiated by the United States or the so-called “Agreement of the Century”.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister reiterated the importance of all countries supporting all agreed international parameters in the efforts to resolve the Palestinian and Israeli conflict.

“The need for the reopening of the negotiation process supported by all countries to find sustainable solutions based on the principle of two state solutions,” said the foreign minister.

Two-state solution is one of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict solution options calling for the creation of two countries based on the national borders before 1967. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)