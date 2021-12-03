Indonesia Confirms 245 New Cases and 328 Recovered

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia, today on Friday confimed 245 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total positive cases to 4,257,243 people.

Based on the official length of Covid19.co.id, 328 patients have recovered from this number, bringing the total to 4,105,680 people who have recovered from Covid-19, since the announcement by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths increased by 8 patients, bringing the total to 143,858, according to a statement received by MINA.

A total of 328 specimens examined were 283,063, active cases were 7,705, and suspects were observed as many as 5,445.

Earlier on Thursday, there were a total of 4,256,998 positive cases of COVID-19. The total recovered were 4,105,352 cases and 143,850 people died. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)