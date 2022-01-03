Indonesia Confirms 152 Omicron Infection

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government confirm the number of cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 reach 152.

However, as many as 23 percent of the cases have been recovered.

“So, the number of Omicron cases in Indonesia is 152 and 23 percent have been recovered,” said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan after attending a limited meeting on PPKM evaluation at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Luhut said the number of micron cases in Indonesia was still quite good compared to other countries.

Nevertheless, Luhut ensured that the government would not be lulled by the condition.

According to him, vigilance must still be increased and discipline is an absolute keyword that must be implemented.

Regarding the readiness to deal with the increase in omicron cases, Luhut claimed to be very controlled. However, the government remains cautious.

A number of steps have been taken, such as acceleration of vaccination, preparation of drugs, to hospitals.

“Everything needed for that has been prepared. Much more prepared than what happened in June last year. Doctors are also better prepared. The quarantine acceptance is also now much more ready,” said Luhut. (T/RE1)

