Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Beijing, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized that Indonesia condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation military attack on the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“This attack is a clear violation of international humanitarian law,” stressed Retno in her video press statement on Monday.

Retno urged all countries, especially those that have close relations with Israel, to use all their influence and abilities to urge Israel to stop its atrocities.

Meanwhile, regarding the fate of three Indonesian citizens who volunteered at the Indonesian Hospital, to date, said Retno, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has still lost contact.

“I myself have contacted UNRWA in Gaza to ask about the situation at the Indonesian Hospital and received the answer that UNRWA cannot make contact with anyone at the Indonesian Hospital at this time,” she said. (T/RE1/P2)

