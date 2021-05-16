Indonesia Calls for the Union of OIC States to Stop Israeli Atrocities

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, has called for unity among the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries in order to stop Israel’s cruel actions against Palestinians.

Apart from that, he also called for unity among all stakeholders in Palestine.

“Without unity, the OIC will not be able to become a driving force for international support for Palestine,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister while attending the OIC Executive Committee Extraordinary Meeting virtually on Sunday.

“At the same time, the Palestinian people can only achieve their aspirations of independence if they are united,” he continued.

Retno also emphasized that since the OIC was founded, the commitment of the OIC state has never faded and continues to be determined to be with Palestine in fighting for its rights.

The meeting was attended by 16 Ministers and Deputy Foreign Ministers of OIC member countries as well as representatives from other OIC countries.

It was held specifically to discuss Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories, in particular Al-Quds Al-Shareef or Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister said that the OIC meeting this time would produce a resolution related to Palestine. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)